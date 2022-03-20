Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 61,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.73. 34,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $30.52.

