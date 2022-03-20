Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,409,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

