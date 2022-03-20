Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,744,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 254,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 130,055 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 910,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

