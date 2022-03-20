Diligent Investors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,269,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

