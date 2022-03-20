Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,051,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,805. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

