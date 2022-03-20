Diligent Investors LLC Sells 4,959 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

