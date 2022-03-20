Diligent Investors LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Eastern Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.