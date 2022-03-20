Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pool by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

POOL traded up $12.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.41. 471,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,434. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $331.60 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

