Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Decreased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,191,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,588,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 192,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

