Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up approximately 4.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

