district0x (DNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.53 Million

district0x (DNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. district0x has a total market cap of $45.06 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00035300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00106619 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

