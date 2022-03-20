Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Miller Industries makes up about 2.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Miller Industries worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Miller Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

MLR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

