Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys 11,105 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Johnson Outdoors accounts for 1.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a market cap of $840.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

