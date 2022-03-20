Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $15.98 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. St. Joe accounts for 11.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.52% of St. Joe worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in St. Joe by 14.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in St. Joe by 133.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

