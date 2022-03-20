Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 6.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

COF stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $121.21 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

