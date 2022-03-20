Dogecoin Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.72 billion and $459.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00274282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

