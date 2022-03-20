Donut Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $274,491.93 and $5,370.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.20 or 0.06967627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,698.09 or 1.00017408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00040343 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

