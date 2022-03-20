DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) will announce sales of $86.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $86.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DDI stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.