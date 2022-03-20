DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $86.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $86.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DDI stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

