Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DOV opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $4,602,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,199,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

