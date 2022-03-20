Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 518,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 710.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 86.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

