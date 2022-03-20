DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.