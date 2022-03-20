Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

