Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 68,523 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $56.28. 3,079,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

