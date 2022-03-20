Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov Sells 12,900 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$7.85. 3,976,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,627. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$6.99 and a one year high of C$9.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.87.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.