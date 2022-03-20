e-Money Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. e-Money has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $733,238.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.06927544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,278.67 or 0.99988815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040644 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

