East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 2,169,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,393. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.