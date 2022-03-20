eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Cap of $480,701.11

eBoost (EBST) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. eBoost has a market cap of $480,701.11 and $11.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00274886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

