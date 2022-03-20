eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $474,575.72 and approximately $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

