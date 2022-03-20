Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 159,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 230,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,982,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,646. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

