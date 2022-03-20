EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $319.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $322,683.66 and approximately $319.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.70 or 1.00036773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015056 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

