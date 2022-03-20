Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 584 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

