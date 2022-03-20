Einsteinium Market Cap Reaches $4.88 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $7,683.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00279005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,423,384 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

