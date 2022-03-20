Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $527,080.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and $527,080.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.92 or 0.06945777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,787.84 or 0.99933541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040434 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.