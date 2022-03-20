Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,189.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $104.15 million and $170,189.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,915,624,289 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

