Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,323 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $69,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.28 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

