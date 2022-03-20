Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $125,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

LLY stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.64. 4,510,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

