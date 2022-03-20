Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

