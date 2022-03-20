Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,770.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $10,770.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,896,290 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

