Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,983,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,427. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

