Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $47,229.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.06958771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,695.12 or 0.99775760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00041200 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

