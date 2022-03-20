Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,816. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

