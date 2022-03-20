Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.44 ($18.07).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENGI shares. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Engie in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.07 ($13.27) on Friday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a one year high of €15.16 ($16.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

