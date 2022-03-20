Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $228,200.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $285,495.01 and approximately $228,200.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00277347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00037378 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00772676 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

