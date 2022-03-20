Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,553 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.13 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.