Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $76.31. 528,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,730. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $3,967,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

