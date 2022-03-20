Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

