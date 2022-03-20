Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $204,318.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $204,318.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.02 or 0.06915025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.86 or 0.99974413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

