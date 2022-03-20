Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.12. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.44 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.18.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

