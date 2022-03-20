Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $732.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,794. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $646.81 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

