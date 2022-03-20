Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 86,067 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 1,872,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

